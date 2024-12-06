Baku int’l conference on French and Dutch colonialism on St. Martin

Baku int’l conference on French and Dutch colonialism on St. Martin

The international conference titled "French and Dutch Colonialism on St. Martin—One Island, One People, One Destiny" has officially begun in Baku.

Organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the event brings together advocates from Saint Martin who are fighting against colonialism and advocating for freedom, News.Az reports.The conference features leaders of anti-colonial organizations, members of parliament, human rights defenders, NGO leaders, and experts in decolonization and research.

