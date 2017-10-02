Baku investigates presence of Azerbaijani citizens among Las Vegas shooting victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the bloody and terrible tragedy committed in Las Vegas, the United States, the US government, and the entire American people. We wish the soonest recovery to those injured as a result of this terrible attack," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The presence of Azerbaijani citizens among victims of this tragedy is being investigated by the Consulate General of our country in Los Angeles," he said.

