Baku, IOM mission in Azerbaijan discuss return of IDPs to their homelands

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Troy Dooley, Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Chief of Mission presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Minister Bayramov wished Troy Dooley success in his future endeavors.The meeting also centered around the cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and the International Organization for Migration, as well as the the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year.Highlighting the close cooperation between the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov lauded the implementation of joint projects aimed at improving legislation and institutions in the migration sphere.Providing an insight into the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the minister recalled that as a result of the conflict, Azerbaijan faced a large-scale migration challenges, with approximately 1 million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Armenia and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The minister updated the Chief of Mission on the ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of IDPs to their homelands in the post-conflict period.Emphasizing that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of cooperation in a number of realms related to climate change, including the migration. Minister Bayramov expressed the country`s readiness to cooperate with the International Organization for Migration in this regard.During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az