Baku Marathon 2022 on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Marathon 2022 on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation started on May 15, News.az reports.

The fifth Baku marathon under the slogan "Win the wind" was organized on a different route this year.

Along with the starting point of the race, the finish will be at the State Flag Square and will cover a distance of 21 kilometers. Thus, the participants who will start the competition from the State Flag Square are the Seaside Boulevard - Baku International Seaport - Neftchilar Avenue - Baku White City Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli Streets. crossing Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace) and along the Seaside Boulevard Behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) the march will end at the State Flag Square.

Note that the Baku Marathon, organized since 2016, aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle.

News.Az