Baku mayor talks electronic permits for beachgoers amidst COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov has said that it is possible to apply a system of electronic permits to regulate residents’ visits to beaches after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Work is underway to prepare rules regarding the use of beaches, Azizov said addressing the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on May 18.

"In this regard, we think about the electronic system. Before leaving the house, a citizen can order a place through the electronic system,” he added.

He said that beaches will be opened soon as the country relaxed the quarantine regime restrictions on May 18.

He noted that residents will be required to observe social-distancing at the beaches.

News.Az





News.Az