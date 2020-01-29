Yandex metrika counter

Baku-Moscow plane collided with birds

  • Society
  • Share
Baku-Moscow plane collided with birds

The plane flying from Baku to Moscow made an emergency landing, APA reports.

The captain of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-854, departing at 20:31 local time, has decided to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport after colliding with birds.

At 20:56 Baku time, the aircraft made a successful landing at the Baku airport.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      