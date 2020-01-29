Baku-Moscow plane collided with birds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The plane flying from Baku to Moscow made an emergency landing, APA reports.

The captain of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-854, departing at 20:31 local time, has decided to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport after colliding with birds.

At 20:56 Baku time, the aircraft made a successful landing at the Baku airport.

News.Az

