Baku: No Azerbaijanis among victims of Muenster incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku reports no Azerbaijanis among victims of Muenster incident.

"According to the information obtained by our embassy from the German police, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed and injured in the incident that occurred in Muenster," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az.

A van crashed into a crowd outside a popular bar Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others before the driver of the vehicle killed himself, police said.

News.Az

News.Az