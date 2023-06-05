Baku officially hands flag over to hosts of 2025 World Taekwondo Championships

The 26th World Taekwondo Championships wrapped up on Sunday in Baku, News.Az reports.

Vice-president of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Nagi Safarov handed the flag of the world championship to the President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue.

The official of the World Taekwondo Federation passed the flag on to the representative of the Chinese Taekwondo Federation, which will host the World Championships in 2025.

Chungwon Choue expressed his gratitude for the excellent organization of the 26th World Taekwondo Championship and declared the competition closed.

The decision that China will host the World Championship in 2025 was made during the meeting of the World Taekwondo Federation Council held in Baku. The Chinese city of Wuxi beat the cities of Sofia (Bulgaria), Zagreb (Croatia) and Charlotte (USA).

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo Federation and 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the World Championships saw 949 athletes from 145 countries compete across 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women) at the Baku Crystall Hall.

The championship gathered nearly 2000 guests from over 150 countries.

Azerbaijan was the second country to host the World Taekwondo Championships among CIS countries after Russia and seventh among European countries after Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Russia and UK.

News.Az