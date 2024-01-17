Baku ranks 13th in Tripadvisor's 'Best of the Best' food destinations worldwide for 2023

In the latest rankings by the renowned travel platform "Tripadvisor", global travellers have voted Baku among the top food destinations for 2023, securing 13th position.

The list, a compilation of the "Best of the Best" food destinations worldwide, is derived from user choices and opinions on the platform, featuring 25 premier places for culinary vacations.

Described as a historical hub that unveils its rich past from Silk Road port city roots, through an oil boom era, to the Soviet period, Baku is lauded for its old city, a maze of alleys, mosques, historic buildings and remnants of fortification. Notable landmarks like the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, adorn the city. Beyond its historical significance, the city boasts a vibrant arts and cultural scene, alongside a thriving modern business sector.

News.Az