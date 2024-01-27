Baku receives another set of proposals for peace treaty from Yerevan

Baku receives another set of proposals for peace treaty from Yerevan

Azerbaijan received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Armenia in early January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Saturday, News.Az reports.

“Currently, the Azerbaijani side is implementing its internal work on this package following the procedure. I think Armenia's response will most likely be presented from our side in the coming weeks,” FM Bayramov said.

“As you know, negotiations on a peace treaty are also conducted through direct meetings,” he added.

News.Az