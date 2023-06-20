Baku responds to Armenian prime minister’s unfounded allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has responded to the unfounded allegations voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a parliament meeting on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Besides distorting a number of negotiations conducted during the 44-Day War and in general during the occupation, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia in his speech on June 20 in the Parliament of Armenia, also demonstrated that Armenia, despite the calls, refused to liberate Azerbaijani territories through negotiations,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that the Armenian prime minister’s denial of missile shelling of the densely populated cities of Azerbaijan with civilians and killing of civilians in Azerbaijani cities outside the warzone immediately after every negotiation and humanitarian ceasefire during the war once again demonstrates how Armenia distorts the facts.

“Coming to the claims that Azerbaijan has been aggravating the situation since 2011, allegedly by increasing armament and provocations, it should be noted that since the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan has made efforts to return its territories through negotiations on the basis of decisions and resolutions of the UN Security Council and a number of other international organizations. Despite all this, it is well known to everyone that the act of aggression and provocations committed by Armenia for many years, including the provocative rhetoric personally demonstrated by Prime Minister Pashinyan in 2018-2019, did not contribute to peace and resulted in war in 2020,” it said.

“It is necessary for Armenia to learn from its historical mistakes and abandon its efforts to impede the successful outcome of the peace process in the post-conflict period,” the ministry added.

News.Az