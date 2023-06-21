Azerbaijani MFA: Council of Europe's report proves state-level hatred, intolerance in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest report by the Council of Europe Commission against Racism and Intolerance on Armenia once again proves the existence of incitement to hatred and intolerance in this country at the state level, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Council of Europe’s Commission against Racism and Intolerance published a report about Armenia: https://rm.coe.int/sixth-report-on-armenia/1680ab9e33.

Some highlights:

Insufficient action against hate speech and discrimination. No initiative to discourage hate speech in Armenia.

Reference to “Armenian identity” often misused to fuel intolerance and hate speech and action.

Absence of a full equality mandate given to the Human Rights Defender institution and absence of comprehensive anti-discrimination legal provisions.

These once again prove the state-level hatred and intolerance in Armenia," the spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva informed the global public and relevant international organizations on the use of children in Armenia’s hate speech policy against Azerbaijan and called for urgent measures to prevent the policy of hatred.

The report enumerates facts connected with the use of children in the long-lasting policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan carried out by Armenia, the involvement of children in military operations during the conflict, including during the Second Karabakh War, and uses information given in mass media and other sources in this regard.

News.Az