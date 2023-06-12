Baku says Iran should guarantee safe operation of Azerbaijan’s embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran should guarantee the safe operation of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

A number of contacts have been recently made between Azerbaijan and Iran. A detailed exchange of views was held on the well-known situation between the two countries during the talks between the Foreign Ministers.

“As for the restoration of the work of our embassy in Iran, which ceased its activities in January this year due to a terrorist attack on it, we note that Azerbaijan is waiting for the completion of the investigation in connection with this terrorist attack,” Hajizada said.

“Those guilty of committing a terrorist act and its customers must be brought to justice, punished in the most severe way. The Azerbaijani side should be sure that Iran fully guarantees the safe operation of the embassy," he added.

