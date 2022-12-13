Baku says next round of negotiations with Armenia expected to be held in coming weeks

The next round of negotiations with Armenia is expected to be held in the coming weeks, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Despite devastating consequences and unhealed wounds of war and occupation, Azerbaijan offered Armenia peace based on mutual recognition and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within their state borders, FM Bayramov said while speaking at the Eastern Partnership’s ministerial meeting in Brussels.

“Over this year, facilitation by EU Council President Mr. Charles Michel provided momentum for post-conflict normalization. The trilateral meetings in Brussels proved to be productive. Azerbaijan continues to support this format and remains ready for further engagement,” he said.

The top diplomat noted that impartiality and neutrality, strict respect for international law and consent of the parties lie at the heart of any mediation or facilitation efforts, and these principles must be respected in all circumstances.

“As one of the tangible outcomes of the Brussels meeting of 31 August, bilateral negotiations on the text of future peace treaty has started. Following the meeting with my Armenian counterpart in Washington on November 7, Azerbaijan has submitted the revised proposals to Armenia. The next round of negotiations is expected to be held in the coming weeks,” the minister said.

“Azerbaijan’s approach is clear, consistent, and is based on international law. This document shall guarantee their rights as two equal sovereign states and provide a basis for addressing all issues of common interest or concern falling into the realm of inter-state relations. Despite increased dynamism in bilateral negotiations, the progress remains rather limited as Armenia sticks to past practice of imitation. Armenia tries to avoid implementing the undertaken obligations in all three major tracks of inter-state normalization, namely, signing a peace treaty, delimitation of borders and opening of regional communications,” FM Bayramov added.

