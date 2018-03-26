Yandex metrika counter

Baku says no Azerbaijani citizens among Kemerovo blaze victims

53 people died in the fire in the trading center in Russia's Kemerovo.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that by preliminary information provided to the Azerbaijani embassy to Russia by the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Kemerovo department no Azerbaijani citizens have been revealed among those killed and injured in the trade center blaze.

