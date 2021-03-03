Baku says parliamentarians from some countries put their interests above ensuring peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is very important to fulfill the trilateral statements that act as the main guarantor of lasting peace amid the new situation that has arisen in the region thanks to the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva was answering the journalists’ question about the documents adopted by the parliaments of some European countries.

“Any party wishing peace in our region must contribute to the implementation of these agreements both through the statements and the activity,” the spokesperson said. “The parliamentarians in some countries put their preconceived interests above the interests of ensuring peace.”

Abdullayeva stressed that not only the regional countries, but also the entire international community focus on the new situation that arose in the region after the second Karabakh War and the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

"The Azerbaijani side always emphasizes that the implementation of the signed trilateral statements is an important condition for ensuring lasting peace, security and development in the region,” the spokesperson said. “The legislative structures of some European countries have recently come up with documents on the situation in the region and the implementation of agreements.”

“The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Italian Chamber of Deputies adopted a resolution on March 2, 2021 "On the status of implementation of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan" inviting the parties to constructive activity,” Abdullayeva said.

“While demonstrating a balanced policy, the Italian parliament instructed the government to work bilaterally with both countries to promote confidence-building measures to create conditions for future reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson noted.

“I would like to emphasize that as the most important issue, the parliament pays attention to demining process and providing maps of mined areas,” Abdullayeva said. “In general, as you know, the Italian parliament has been paying attention to the implementation of the trilateral statement for the second time. The resolution dated November 18, 2020 welcomed the signing of a joint statement and the parties were invited to fulfill their obligations upon this statement.”

“Moreover, the Committee for Foreign Relations of the Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution on February 25 calling for the government "in connection with the release of prisoners of war kept by Azerbaijan",” Abdullayeva added.

"Another unfounded and completely one-sided document of the Dutch parliament was accepted thanks to the efforts of the committee members, who have always been distinguished by their biased position,” the spokesperson emphasized.

“I would like to stress that while speaking at the meeting during the discussion of the resolution Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok spoke out against the resolution, saying that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have mutual claims on the issue of prisoners of war, and proposed to make an amendment to the resolution envisaging an appeal to both parties. However, the amendment was not adopted. This again demonstrates that for parliamentarians in some countries, their prejudice is above everything, even above the efforts to ensure peace in the region,” Abdullayeva concluded.

News.Az