Baku says Pompeo’s Karabakh remarks are not in line with US official statements

US Secretary of State Mr. Michael R. Pompeo, in his remarks at the Eric Ericson Show on WSB Atlanta on 15 October 2020, touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Baku said it believes that remarks by the US Secretary of State are not in line with the numerous official statements made by the US Government regarding the conflict on previous occasions, the ministry noted.

These remarks also do not correspond to the status of the US as one of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Azerbaijani ministry added.

News.Az