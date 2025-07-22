Baku says real opportunities exist for peace with Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are real opportunities for lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process was a key topic of discussion in their talks.

"We provided detailed information on developments in the post-conflict period. The prospects for the peace process are encouraging, but it is important to take concrete steps in this direction. Unfortunately, Armenia has yet to fulfill its commitments," Bayramov stated.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister pointed out the existing barriers to lasting peace in the region, particularly the claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity that remain in Armenia’s constitution, and the need for the complete cessation of the OSCE Minsk Group’s activities.

“We also discussed in detail the process of border delimitation with Armenia, the reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, and the mine threat,” he added.

News.Az