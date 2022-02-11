Baku says Yerevan is trying to distort agreements on UNESCO missions

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry is trying to distort the agreements reached on the visits of UNESCO missions to Yerevan and Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports.

An agreement was reached to send UNESCO missions to Baku and Yerevan at a videoconference meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on February 4.

As for the technical mission of UNESCO, which is planned to be sent to Azerbaijan, Baku welcomed this intention from the first day, and the entire preparation for it was agreed upon between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on UNESCO for more than 20 years to send this mission and sent numerous letters in this regard,” the ministry said. “Unfortunately, this mission was never sent due to Armenia.”

According to the ministry, UNESCO indicated this fact in its 2005 report.

“Thus, UNESCO emphasized that the Azerbaijani lands were under Armenia’s occupation and admitted that Armenia prevented the visit,” the message said. “As for the UNESCO mission to Armenia, the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly informed UNESCO and the international community about the facts of the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia.”

Azerbaijan’s NGOs have recently sent to UNESCO detailed information about the destruction, photographs and other evidence.

“We consider it necessary to send a mission to Armenia to investigate the facts presented to UNESCO by the Azerbaijani side. We hope that Armenia, as opposed to its previous policy, will create conditions for the UNESCO mission this time,” the ministry added.

News.Az