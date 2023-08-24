Baku says Yerevan keeps resorting to military and political provocations

Baku says Yerevan keeps resorting to military and political provocations

Armenia, which is displeased with the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, continues to resort to military and political provocations, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Regarding the delivery of humanitarian cargo, Armenia has adopted a course of political manipulation,” the top Azerbaijani diplomat added.

