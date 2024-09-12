Baku says Yerevan’s rapid militarization threatens regional peace-building process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s rapid militarization is among the key factors that threaten the peace-building process in the region, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks during a phone conversation with his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.The parties discussed Azerbaijan-Luxembourg relations, as well as regional and international security issues.They drew attention to the important role of such contacts in the development of the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, in the discussion of issues of mutual interest.Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart in detail about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the current situation.Bayramov emphasized that the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenian legislation, as well as the rapid militarization of Armenia, are the main factors that threaten the sustainable peace-building process in the region.In the phone call, the top diplomats also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az