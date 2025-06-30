Baku says Yerevan’s refusal to provide landmine maps threaten civilian lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s continued refusal to provide complete and accurate maps of landmined areas to Azerbaijan poses a grave threat to civilians and all people who reside in these territories, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“On 30 June, a tragic mine incident has occurred in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as a result of which a police officer was severely injured in Aghdam. The officer’s right foot was amputated as a result of the explosion,” the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, this incident brings the total number of Azerbaijani mine victims since the end of 2020-war to 399.

“The international community must not remain silent in the face of these ongoing violations of humanitarian law,” it stressed.

