Baku set to host International Film Festival

The 16th edition of the Baku International Film Festival (BIFF), founded in 2004 by the Young Filmmakers Centre, will take place this year as part of the "Baku Cinema Breeze 25" film festival, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center on December 5, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This year’s screening program features 78 films from 34 countries. The festival, which introduced a feature film competition last year, includes four competition categories. Each category will be evaluated by a separate jury.

The festival’s closing and awards ceremony will be held on December 9.

BIFF has already become a meeting platform for dozens of foreign and local directors, producers, and scriptwriters.

Admission to all festival screenings is free.

