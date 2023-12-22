Baku slams EU’s groundless and biased allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly rejected the EU’s unfounded accusations about the detention of journalists and political activists in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Baku regards such biased and groundless statements as an attempt to interfere with Azerbaijan’s judicial independence, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, said.

“It is unacceptable to interfere with the course of the investigation. This contradicts the fundamental principle of the rule of law. The EU demonstrates indifference to the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Armenia, the death of people, arrested as a result of political persecution, in prisons of this country, as well as the persecution of politicians and members of their families, which is a clear example of double standards,” he noted.

“Instead of making such unfounded statements against Azerbaijan, we recommend the EU to focus on human rights violations in EU member states. The EU has not investigated and has not expressed an adequate attitude to the murder of 12 people during the 'yellow vest' rally in France, bribery and corruption in EU agencies, Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims. Amid the above-mentioned aspects, the EU’s biased and unfair statements are regarded as interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs. These accusations ruin the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Hajizada added.

News.Az