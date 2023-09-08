Baku slams planned so-called “elections” of illegal entity in Karabakh as extremely provocative step

+ ↺ − 16 px

The planned so-called “elections” of the “president” of the illegal entity in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region is yet another extremely provocative step, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in its press release on the briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on the latest situation in the region, News.Az reports.

The ministry stated that the planned so-called “elections” are a clear violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are by no means admissible and tolerable.

It was noted that Armenian diplomatic missions accredited at different international organizations continue to distribute different types of documents on behalf of the illegal regime, again despite Armenia’s expressed recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“The mentioned provocations by Armenia negatively affect the normalization process, and undermine efforts of international actors in this regard. Adequate understanding of the risks and threats posed by Armenia’s irresponsible and destructive behavior, and appropriate measures to persuade Armenia to refrain from such actions is required,” the press release said.

