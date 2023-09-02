Baku slams Yerevan’s claims as ‘completely unfounded’

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is clear that Armenia's claims about the so-called “independence” of “Nagorno Karabakh” also contradict the uti possidetis principle of international law, and therefore are completely unfounded within international law,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the statement of Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, reflecting claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan dated September 2, News.Az reports.

“Against the backdrop of new realities in the region, the destructive behavior of Armenia not only has no prospects, but this position leads Armenia to misery,” the ministry said.

“Any attempts to make allegations against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and to incite aggressive separatist tendencies in our territories will be resolutely prevented and adequately responded,” added the ministry.

News.Az