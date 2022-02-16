Baku State University, Humboldt University of Berlin sign Erasmus exchange protocol

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku State University (BSU) and the Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany have signed an Erasmus exchange protocol.

The agreement was signed by Rauf Hasanov, Head of the International Relations Department of BSU, and Johann Comolle, Erasmus Project Coordinator of Humboldt University. The agreement provides for the exchange of bachelors, masters, researchers and academic staff.

Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin is one of the top Public universities in Berlin, Germany. The university was founded in Berlin in 1810, It is ranked 128 in QS Global World Rankings 2022. The university is divided into 9 faculties. It has a student enrollment of around 32,000 students, and offers degree programmes in some 189 disciplines from undergraduate to post-doctoral levels.

