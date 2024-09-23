Baku strongly condemns Canadian foreign minister’s unfounded claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday strongly condemned and rejected the unfounded statement made by Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on 22 September.

“The Canadian Foreign Minister is once again engaged in manipulations and distortion of facts, instead of familiarising herself with the realities in our region, where conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended 4 years ago based on norms and principles of international law,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said in a statement News.Az reports.“She is also ignorant about the fact of Azerbaijan’s full restoration of its sovereignty over the Karabakh region in 2023 that ended the illegal presence of Armenia’s armed forces and a separatist rejime it has sustained,” he noted.The spokesman stressed that the Canadian Foreign Minister’s allegations in reference to the Karabakh region targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and supporting separatism, demonstrates how ingenious and far-fetched the foreign policy of Canada is.“It is unfortunate that the Canadian officials being silent about the ethnic cleansing, massacres and crimes against humanity by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during its military aggression for almost 30 years, disseminate false narrative promoted by the Armenian diaspora about Azerbaijan’s anti-terror measures conducted in its own sovereign territories without targeting any civilians,” Hajizada said.“Canadian Minister’s assertion about the humanitarian crisis in the region, when it has never demonstrated support and interest towards the situation and inalienable rights of almost 1 million IDPs from formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan and of those who were forcefully deported from Armenia, is an indication of the overt bias of Canada against Azerbaijan.”“Canada has no moral right to preach about how the peace and security needs to be established in our region,” he added.Hajizada once again reiterated that such provocative and biased statements are nothing more than an obstacle to the further development and progress of the region on the basis of respect for the principles of international law.

News.Az