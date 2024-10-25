Baku summons EU envoy, hands note of protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and was handed a note of protest, News.az reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that the continuation of the smear campaign against Azerbaijan through various institutions of the EU, statements and actions that attack the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, interfere in its internal affairs, promote revanchism in Armenia, thereby harming peace efforts in the region.It was stated that the Republic of Azerbaijan builds its relations with the European Union on the basis of norms and principles of international law, mutual respect, equality and common benefit, and the other side is called upon to strictly follow these fundamental principles.The European Union requested to refrain from prejudicial steps that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, interfere in its internal affairs, and harm peace and stability in the region.

News.Az