Baku summons Polish diplomat over President Duda’s visit to Armenia-Azerbaijan border region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Polish Chargé d'Affaires Michal Greczylo to express protest against a recent visit by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border region.

During the meeting on Thursday, the protest was raised against the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border region, near the village of Kerki, which is still under Armenian occupation, where he participated in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda together with the European Union Mission to Armenia, despite pre-warnings of Azerbaijani side, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.It was recalled that contrary to its declared purposes of contributing to stability in the region and confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.It was emphasized that this provocation contradicts Azerbaijani-Polish relations and that it is necessary to refrain from such steps that affect the legitimate security interests of Azerbaijan.

News.Az