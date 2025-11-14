Baku summons Russian envoy after missile hits Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Russia’s Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov after a Russian missile hit the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv.

During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed in connection with the fall of one of the Iskander-type missiles onto the territory of Azerbaijan's Embassy as a result of missile and drone attacks to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, around 01:00 a.m. on 14 November, and a corresponding note verbal was presented to him, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

It was brought to the attention of the Russian side that the recent explosion resulted in the complete destruction of a part of the Embassy’s perimeter wall, damage to structures, service vehicles, the administrative building, and the Consular Section of the Embassy, as well as serious damage to the diplomatic mission’s compound. Fortunately, this strike did not result in any human casualties.

It was recalled that such missile attacks, which contradict the norms and principles of international law, had also taken place before. In particular, it was noted that on 10 March 2022, as a result of an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv city, the administrative building was seriously damaged and the service car was rendered unusable.

In addition, it was stated that as a result of an airstrike carried out with a “Kinzhal” missile by Russia on 2 January 2024, a crater with a diameter of approximately 3 meters was formed about 35 steps away from the Embassy’s administrative building, and an unexploded ordnance due to detonation failure was discovered at a depth of 8 meters from the ground.

It was also brought to attention that on 28 August 2025, as a result of an airstrike carried out approximately 50 meters from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, the Embassy’s administrative building and the consular section, the Ambassador’s residence were damaged, the diplomatic mission’s compound suffered a serious damage as well.

At the same time, it was recalled that on 8 and 18 August 2025, drone attacks were carried out on the oil depot of the SOCAR company in the Odessa region, resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the infrastructure.

It was emphasized that all these facts raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile attacks.

At the same time, it was recalled that the Russian side had been previously informed about all these facts through official note verbals, and that the coordinates of the buildings housing our diplomatic missions in Ukraine had been submitted to the Russian side as early as April 2022, when the Russian side has assured that the coordinates will be taken into account by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

During the meeting, it was stressed that such attacks on our diplomatic missions are unacceptable, and it was requested that the Russian side conduct an appropriate investigation into the issue and provide a detailed explanation.

News.Az