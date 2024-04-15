Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline accounted for over 50.1 percent of Azerbaijan’s gas transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan shipped about 11.133.6 billion cubic meters of gas via the main natural gas pipelines in January-March this year, which is 1.2 percent more from the same period last year, Newz.az reports.

The State Statistical Committee’s figures suggest that gas transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline was about 5.582.1 bln cubic meters of gas, reflecting a 1.3 percent increase for three months, which accounts for 50.1% of total natural gas export.

