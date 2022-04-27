Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of historical significance – Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of historical significance, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Baku, FM Bayramov said the logistics capabilities of both countries will make a significant contribution to boosting the transit sector, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan and Georgia successfully cooperate within international organizations and support each other’s initiatives.





