Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of historical significance – Azerbaijani FM

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of historical significance, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday. 

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Baku, FM Bayramov said the logistics capabilities of both countries will make a significant contribution to boosting the transit sector, a correspondent of News.Az reports. 

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan and Georgia successfully cooperate within international organizations and support each other’s initiatives.

 



