Baku to hold Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum

The Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum will be held in Baku within the visit of the delegation of Austrian businessmen to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said on May 2.

The representatives of more than 20 Austrian companies operating in such fields as energy, ICT, consulting, construction, engineering, metallurgy, production of meters, taximeters, fire equipment, as well as logistics, furniture production, transportation, education, industry and other areas will take part in the business forum, AZPROMO said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria in January-March 2018 amounted to $184.97 million, which is 3.8 times more than in the same period of last year. At the same time, the export of Azerbaijani goods to Austria increased by 4.6 times and amounted to $171.65 million.

