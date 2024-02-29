Baku to host 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting on March 1, News.Az reports.

The ministerial gathering will bring together 23 countries, 6 international organizations and 44 companies, including Azerbaijan and the European Union. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other top-ranking representatives will participate in the event.

The agenda includes three panel sessions following the opening ceremony,.

The 6th ministerial meeting for the implementation of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary,” as well as the Azerbaijan-EU round table on the development of offshore wind energy utilization will take place on the sidelines of the Advisory Council. Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.

Following the event, a press conference regarding the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting will be conducted.

The Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has been convened since February 2015.

