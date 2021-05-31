Baku to host 13th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will start its work in Baku on June 3, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and in other spheres.

The parties will also consider the prospects for development and the main areas of activity in the military and defense spheres.

News.Az