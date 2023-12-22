Baku to host 13th session of World Urban Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement has been signed between the government of Azerbaijan and the UN to host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

News.Az