Baku to host 14th meeting of IGC TRACECA and international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th annual meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA and the international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of signing of the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor will be held on December 6 in Baku.

The events will be attended by officials from TRACECA member and observer countries, as well as representatives of international organizations. News.Az

News.Az