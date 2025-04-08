Baku to host 4th Finance and Investment Forum next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Finance and Investment Forum, one of Azerbaijan's largest financial events, will be held at Gulustan Palace, Baku on May 23.

Co-organized by Facemark and the Azerbaijan Capital Market Participants Association (AFBİA), the forum is set to be a major gathering for professionals in the financial and investment sectors, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This year’s forum, themed "It’s easy to be an investor," aims to provide valuable insights into modern investment tools, emerging trends, and innovative financial strategies. The event will feature a series of panel sessions, including "The power of investment and new trends" and "Successful investment solutions." These sessions will offer participants the opportunity to hear from industry experts, discuss practical investment cases, and engage directly with speakers during open Q&A sessions.

The forum is expected to attract a wide range of attendees, including investors, business leaders, and financial professionals, offering a platform to explore global investment opportunities and strategies. In previous editions, the event has seen the participation of over 250 speakers and moderators, alongside representatives from more than 3,000 companies.

News.Az