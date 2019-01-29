Baku to host 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Germany high-level working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Germany high-level working group will be held in Baku on January 31, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said.

The issues regarding the current trade and economic relations between the two countries, the work that has been carried out since the 7th meeting, the prospects for expansion of cooperation and other issues will be discussed during the meeting.

The 7th meeting of the working group was held in November 2017 in Berlin.

News.Az

