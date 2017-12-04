Baku to host exhibition of Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Days of Greek Culture will be held in Baku on December 7.

The event is organized with the support of the European Union Delegation, the United Cultures international organization and the Embassy of Greece in Baku.

Within the framework of cultural days, an exhibition of Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Kanellos has opened for the first time in Landmark Business Center on December 2, AzerTag reported.

Addressing the event, Mr. Kanellos said that the exhibition aims to familiarize Baku residents and city's guests with the Greece culture. The diplomat stressed that a number of events will be held to expand cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The exhibiting featured more than 30 paintings, some of which were drawn in Azerbaijan. Each of his works portrays his Greek soul and the passion for his wonderful land.

Notably, Greek films will also be screened within the Days of Culture.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Greece are successfully developing in various spheres. The cultural relations between the two countries have been marked by high-level events.

"Azerbaijani caricature" international exhibition was organized in the village of Lafistio, Greece last year. The exhibition featured more than 100 works of famous Azerbaijani cartoonists.

Besides, an art exhibition entitled "Hellas" was opened in Baku in 2016. The children’s artworks have been inspired by Ancient Greece, the cradle of European civilization. The children’s artworks have been inspired by Ancient Greece, the cradle of European civilization.

