Baku to host founding conference of Global South NGO Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

A briefing was held today at the office of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum dedicated to the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform, which will take place in Baku on April 28–29.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Ramil Iskandarli, announced that on April 28, a landmark event will take place in the life of civil society across the Global South — a vast region covering two-thirds of the world's countries, including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"For the first time in history, a Global South NGO Platform is planned to be created. It is a great honor and pride for us that Azerbaijani civil society is the initiator of this platform," he said.

He recalled that during the international NGO conference of Non-Aligned Movement countries held on November 15, 2024, within the framework of COP29 and titled “Advancing Climate Action Through South South Cooperation: The Role of NGOs”, the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum declared it was time to establish a Global South NGO Platform. This initiative gained international support and was endorsed by NGOs from nearly 140 countries, with over 1,000 foreign NGOs issuing a joint statement in its favor.

The COP29 NGO Coalition, 84% of whose members represent civil society from developing countries, also called for the implementation of this initiative. At the end of last year, the coalition raised the issue of institutionalizing the Global South NGO Platform and proposed that the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum lead this process. “We are grateful to the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan for its tangible support in turning this global initiative into reality and for responding positively to all our requests for assistance. Leading NGO representatives from over 110 countries have accepted our invitation to come to Baku. This is a true mobilization of NGOs, both for the Global South and for Azerbaijan. We will demonstrate our solidarity and combine our efforts,” he emphasized.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan, noted that the Global South NGO Platform is another innovation brought to the country through COP29: “This initiative was proposed during COP29. We are very proud that for the first time ever, an initiative from Azerbaijani NGOs has received such global support. During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, its active engagement for a new and just world order, the initiatives it put forward, and the achievement of the ‘Baku breakthrough’ during COP29 have earned the country much sympathy across the Global South.” Calling this a new chapter for Azerbaijan’s civil society, Aliyeva added: “Azerbaijani NGOs will establish new ties with NGOs from Global South countries and further deepen their cooperation.”

Nadima Ragimli, Deputy Chair of the “For the Social Welfare of Citizens” Public Union highlighted that the formation of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku reflects Azerbaijan’s emerging role as a successful mediator and a bridge between the Global North and the Global South.

The founding conference will take place at the Baku Convention Center on April 28–29. The two-day forum, titled “Solidarity Actions: Empowering Global South NGOs for a New and Just World,” will feature speeches by leading NGOs from around the world, global discussions, and a focus on the historic “Bandung Principles” adopted in Indonesia 70 years ago. These principles reject interference in internal affairs, promote a peaceful and just world order, uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure equality among nations, and call for mobilization to strengthen mutual interests, cooperation, and economic prosperity.

News.Az