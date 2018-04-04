Baku to host Global Forum of Young Leaders of Special Olympics Movement

Baku to host Global Forum of Young Leaders of Special Olympics Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum on holding the Global Forum of Young Leaders of the Special Olympics Movement has been signed, AzerTag reports.

The signing ceremony brought together Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, President of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia David Evangelista, President of the Special Olympics Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev, MPs.

About 300 young and middle-aged representatives from 30 countries will take part in the forum. The Special Olympics Movement will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

News.Az

News.Az