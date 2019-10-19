Baku to host International Energy Charter Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Energy Charter Forum on the theme of “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations” will be held on October 23-24

The Forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter under the upcoming Chairmanship of Azerbaijan of the Energy Charter Conference.

Secretary-General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will address the forum.

This platform of national, regional and international experts will discuss the global trend of technological innovations and, the policy and regulatory innovations that are needed to encourage development in the energy sector.

