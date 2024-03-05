Baku to host international scientific conference on fight against Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host an international scientific conference on “Conservation of diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024”, News.az reports.

The international scientific conference jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day of Combating Islamophobia "Conservation of Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024" will take place on March 8-9.

It was noted that on March 10, it’s planned for conference participants to visit Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2024.

News.Az