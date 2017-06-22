Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish Foreign Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are to hold a trilateral meeting in the near future.

According to News.Az, the meeting between Elmar Mammadyarov, Mikhail Canelidze and Movlut Cavusoglu will take place in Baku.

By the information, as part of the trilateral meeting the sides will hold discussions on the development prospects in the issues of common interests of regional cooperation, strengthening regional stability and security, as well as the resolutions adopted at the previous meetings.

To recall, this will be the sixth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.

The previous meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on February 19, 2016.

By the information, Baku will also host a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

News.Az

