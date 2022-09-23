Baku to host NATO course

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international instructors of the OCC E&F Database Training Course to be held in Azerbaijan have arrived in Baku, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At the preparatory stage, local and foreign instructors are clarifying the course’s topics and the assigned objectives.

The main purpose of the course is to train servicemen involved in the OCC program at NATO headquarters and partner countries to apply the database at the planning and implementation stage of OCC activities.

It should be noted that the course to be organized in Azerbaijan for the second time will begin on September 26.

News.Az