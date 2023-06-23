Baku to host next meeting of FIA General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) will be held on December 8 in Baku, News.Az reports citing the organization's website.

According to the information, the extraordinary general assemblies of the International Automobile Federation were held in Cordoba today (June 22 - ed.).

FIA Member Clubs took part in the voting process and approved several proposals, most notably the FIA’s annual audited accounts for 2022 and the reaffiliation of the Automobile Association of the United Kingdom as an FIA Member Club.

President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomed the UK's re-joining to the FIA.

"Today I would also like to invite you to take the opportunity to welcome the Automobile Association of the United Kingdom back into the FIA family. As our Federation grows it becomes stronger," he said.

News.Az