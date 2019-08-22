Baku to host Summit of World Religious Leaders
This year Azerbaijan will host the Summit of World Religious Leaders, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gur
According to him, the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders will be held November 14-15 this year.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to set up an Organizing Committee for the summit in April.
The first Summit of World Religious Leaders was held on April 26-27, 2010.
