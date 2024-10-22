Baku under pressure from heavy rains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since yesterday, intense rains have been ongoing in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, resulting in the flooding of several private homes in various settlements across the city, News.Az reports.

One of the hardest-hit areas is the Ramana settlement, where water has entered homes, causing significant damage.Problems have also been reported in some unfinished residential buildings, where several apartments have been flooded. Residents complain about the lack of adequate measures to divert water, which exacerbates the situation.

News.Az